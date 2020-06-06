Judy (White) Jones
1939 - 2020
Judy Marie Jones left this life on 3 June 2020 to be reunited with those who have gone before her and together bask in the glory of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born on May 28, 1939 to Roy L. and Evelyn Marie Baker White in the town of Borger. After attending McMurray College and then graduating from West Texas State University, Judy served as a school teacher, known as Mrs. Weaver, for 30 years in the Borger Independent School District. Upon retirement, she thoroughly enjoyed hosting book club in her home and playing bridge. She was a devout member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church where she was the founding member of the women's group.

Throughout her life, and especially during her illness, she maintained a positive attitude and believer in the power of prayer. Family was always her priority and she sacrificed her own needs to care for her children and grandchildren.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her previous husbands, Frank Castleberry, Lowell Weaver; and her husband, Kenneth Jones. She leaves behind to cherish precious memories her brothers, Roy (Kay) White; Ralph (Gayle) White; sister, June (Marty) Flannagan; daughter, Sharon Castleberry; son, Joe Don (Mary Grace) Castleberry, from her marriage to Frank Castleberry; daughter, Lisa (Brett) Newton, from her marriage to Lowell Weaver; grandchildren, Elizabeth Gillman, Shelby Gillman, Wyatt Gillman; great granddaughter, Khloe Chavez; stepsons Alan (Melessa) Jones, Steve Jones; stepdaughter, Elaine (Kevin) Rigsby; and a host of step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, Borger. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Borger.

There will be a come-and -go visitation, Friday, June 5 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Andrew United Methodist Church, 100 Amaryllis, Borger, Texas 79007.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
