Judy Odessa Busby, 77, of Amarillo passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Cal Farley's Boys Ranch Cemetery. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home; 4180 Canyon Drive. Judy was born January 30, 1942 in Lamesa, Texas to Ervin Leslie and Cleo Beatrice Hodges. She married Ray Busby on September 19, 1956 in Big Springs, Texas. Judy and Ray shared 50 years of marriage, until his death in 2006. Judy's hobbies included crocheting, sewing and making things for her family and the ranchers. She loved being a Licensed Vocational Nurse and caring for people. Her family said one thing about Judy was" if she loved you, she loved you and if she didn't, she didn't!" Judy cherished spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids and eating chocolate ice cream cones. Cal Farley's Boys Ranch was very important to her and she was "mom" to many of the Boys Ranchers. Judy will be remembered as a loving mom, sister and nanny. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray Busby; sons, Charles Ray and Troy Dale Busby and a daughter, Leslie Ann Busby. She is survived by her sons, Jackie Busby and wife Earlene and Paul Galvez Jr.; daughters, Debra Busby and Susan Wagnon and husband Phillip; a sister, Janice Wagner; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild. Please sign Judy's online guestbook at





4180 Canyon Dr

Amarillo , TX 79109

