Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Jeanne (Parr) Amend. View Sign

Jeanne was born on Sunday, May 2, 1926 in Amarillo, TX to her parents, the late Lonnie Fite Parr and Nettie Hazel (Bradley) Parr. She graduated from Amarillo College with an Associates Degree in May 1980. Jeanne worked in administrative jobs for various companies in Amarillo and retired from The Pantex Plant in 1990, and later moved to Rio Rancho, NM to be close to her family. Ms. Amend was a kind person, a good and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and friend to many. She dearly loved her dogs across her many years of living. She loved to read, enjoyed western movies, and loved her George Strait. Jeanne is survived by her brother, Lonnie Darrel Parr and his wife, Betty; sister, Gale Janice (Parr) Lloyd. She also leaves her four children, John Jerome Amend Jr. and wife, Jackie and their son, Jack; Judith Jeanne (Amend) Morrissey and husband, Patrick and their son, John; Jayme Justin Amend and wife, Cher and their children, Justin and Melanie; Julia Jodette (Amend) Fox and husband, Rex and their children, Jon Hamilton Fox and wife, Gina, and April Christine (Fox) Edwards; and all her great-grandchildren, Gavin, Ethan, Austin, Addisen, Eliette, Chase, and Julia. A Visitation will begin Monday, April 1, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel, inside Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jeanne's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Jeanne was born on Sunday, May 2, 1926 in Amarillo, TX to her parents, the late Lonnie Fite Parr and Nettie Hazel (Bradley) Parr. She graduated from Amarillo College with an Associates Degree in May 1980. Jeanne worked in administrative jobs for various companies in Amarillo and retired from The Pantex Plant in 1990, and later moved to Rio Rancho, NM to be close to her family. Ms. Amend was a kind person, a good and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and friend to many. She dearly loved her dogs across her many years of living. She loved to read, enjoyed western movies, and loved her George Strait. Jeanne is survived by her brother, Lonnie Darrel Parr and his wife, Betty; sister, Gale Janice (Parr) Lloyd. She also leaves her four children, John Jerome Amend Jr. and wife, Jackie and their son, Jack; Judith Jeanne (Amend) Morrissey and husband, Patrick and their son, John; Jayme Justin Amend and wife, Cher and their children, Justin and Melanie; Julia Jodette (Amend) Fox and husband, Rex and their children, Jon Hamilton Fox and wife, Gina, and April Christine (Fox) Edwards; and all her great-grandchildren, Gavin, Ethan, Austin, Addisen, Eliette, Chase, and Julia. A Visitation will begin Monday, April 1, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel, inside Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jeanne's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Watermelon Mountain Ranch www.wmranch.org . Please visit our online guestbook for Jeanne at www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close