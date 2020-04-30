Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie David Wilcoxson. View Sign Service Information Horizon Funeral Home - Dalhart 701 Elm Ave. Dalhart , TX 79022 (806)-244-5500 Send Flowers Obituary

Julie David Wilcoxson, 88, longtime Dalhart resident, passed away in her home Sunday, April 26, 2020.



In consideration of the national pandemic emergency, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of family and friends, a private family burial in Memorial Park Cemetery will take place in the coming days. Ms. Wilcoxson will be in state at Horizon Funeral Home Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Horizon Funeral Home, Dalhart, Texas.



Julie was born in Dallas, the fourth child of Mr. & Mrs. Charles D. Rankin. She graduated Valedictorian of her class at Corsicana High School and went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from Southern Methodist University. She was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and served as president of her sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha.



Coming to Dalhart in 1960 with her husband, John Lewis David, an attorney, Julie taught 5th grade Social Studies from 1971 to 1980, receiving the Distinguished Teacher Award during that time. She has given her time and leadership skills to the Cancer Crusade and the Red Cross Blood Drive, served on the Dalhart School Board for nine years, as well as the Financial Campaign for the new Dallam-Hartley County Hospital. Julie was an active member of Central United Methodist Church and was a member of the Friendship Circle Sunday School class. She has served on the Board of Trustees, as Director of the Pre-School and the new facility Building Committee. In 1991, she was awarded the Citizen of the Year Award.



With her husband's untimely death in 1983, Julie took over the family's various business interests including a stockholder and Director of the First National Bank in Dalhart. In 2015 she was elected as the new Chairman of the Board.



Julie married Bob Wilcoxson in 1985 and they shared many happy years together until his death in 2012. In addition to loving and guiding her growing family, Julie loved bridge, Jeopardy, reading, dancing, crossword puzzles, history, travel and coffee with the girls.



Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Winnie Lee Rankin, her husband, John L. David, Sr., her second husband, Bob Wilcoxson and son, Bill Wilcoxson and three siblings, Margaret, Charles, and Winifred.



Survivors include: son, John L. David, Jr. and wife Leslie of Amarillo, TX, daughters; Ann Lyons and husband Steve of Amarillo, TX, Amy Robert and husband Leon of Amarillo, TX, Erma Wilcoxson of San Antonio, TX, Kay Gaskill of Worthington, OH and Rosie Priddy and husband Curtis of Angel Fire, NM, twelve grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, friends and loving caregivers.



Memorial contributions may be made to:



Central United Methodist Church Building Fund



P.O. Box 160



Dalhart, TX 79022



Dalhart Senior Citizen's Association



610 Denrock Ave.



Dalhart, TX 79022

