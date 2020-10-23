Julius "David" Hunt joined his Lord and Savior on October 16, 2020, at the young age of 78.Services will be private and are in the care of Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 6969 Interstate 40 E.David Hunt was born January 12, 1942, in the small town of Turkey, Texas. He was the fourth child of six, born to Lawrence and Era Mae (Parker) Hunt. He was baptized in the Lord in Rule, Tx.On May 15, 1964, David married Joyce (Smith) Hunt. They had 5 girls, that were the light of David's life. He was an excellent provider and a tough but loving father.He married Paula (Butler) Hunt on January 18, 2003. David showed Paula the meaning of unconditional love.In David's younger years he was described as ornery, rotten, and a ring tail tooter. He was a child of the outdoors and it carried over into adulthood. David left home at a young age to show the world what he could accomplish. He was a United States Army Veteran, loved his country and was a true patriot.David was an oilfield superintendent for most of his working career. He was a great leader and took pride in teaching others what took him a lifetime to learn. He was an active member of the community of Channing for 27 years and took pride in his role as a member of the board of trustees for Channing ISD.David was quite the "jokester". If he did not pick on you, he did not like you. He was a man of great character and integrity. When he believed in something, he stood his ground. He often stated, "A man is only as good as his word". He was extremely giving, always putting others before himself. He loved to visit, socialize and share the adventures of his life with his loved ones.David was always "tinkering," as he called it. He was a problem solver. This often led him to dive into projects that "he did not know a damned thing about". More times than not, he figured it out. The Lord, President Trump, gardening, dominoes, "his dip", and sweet tea were a few of the things that David enjoyed. Often, he could be found aggravating his dogs: Peco, Striker, and Abby. David lived to watch Trump rallies and was an avid "Trump" supporter.David was greeted in heaven by his parents, his grandson Nathan Paul Moore, his two brothers Jimmie Hunt and Jonny Avis Hunt and his two sisters, Annette Atchley and Wanda Morgan.David leaves behind his wife Paula Hunt of Amarillo, a brother Gerald Hunt and wife Karen of Temple, his five daughters: Connie Hunt-Moore and husband Benny of Channing, Carrie Hunt-Muir and husband Jimmy of Amarillo, Christy Hunt-Green and husband Greg of Amarillo, Sherry Hunt-Stricker and husband Carl of Channing, Julie Hunt-Brannan and husband Dustin of Lubbock, and step-son Earnest McDonald of Amarillo. He leaves to carry on his legacy, 10 grandchildren: Julia Moore Scott and Husband Tyson, Brooke Moore DeBault and husband Michael, Trenton Owings, Ryan Childress, Berklee Muir Mitchener and husband Michael, Christopher Newcomb and wife Stephanie, Allison Green, Brayden Aistrup and wife Crys, Kyle Lane Stricker, Brandon David Bagby and fiancé Lena, and eleven great grandchildren.GO TRUMP!