June was born to Hilda and G.G. Batton in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She graduated from Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia. She married Raymond J. Legacy, Jr. of Fredericksburg and began the life of an Air Force wife. The family moved to Amarillo in 1959.



June's first job with the Amarillo ISD was at Amarillo High School. When Caprock High opened, she moved there. One of the highlights of that time was the joy she took in serving as sponsor for the cheerleaders.



June later became Amarillo's first female secondary Assistant Principal, first female secondary Principal and finished her career as the AISD's first female Assistant Superintendent.



Among other awards, June was given the Woman's Forum's Distinguished Woman's Service Award for Education.



June was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, and her daughter, Teresa. She is survived by her son, Don Legacy of Denton, Texas, her daughter, Lynne Mullin, of San Antonio and her brother, Gil Batton, of Mill Creek, Ga.



The Legacy family is grateful for the love and care given June the last few years by the staff at Bader House memory care.

