Betty June Kelly McMeen, 95, of Dalhart, died January 10, 2020



Services will be at 1:30 at First Christian Church of Dalhart with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Dalhart, Texas.







Betty June was born on the family ranch at Obar, New Mexico, on May 3, 1924. She was the daughter of James T. and Bettie (Sears) Kelly and was the next to youngest of 11 children, all of whom preceded her in death.



Betty June Kelly graduated from Nara Visa, New Mexico schools and attended Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. On January 26th, 1947, she married Jack Henry McMeen who was a Dalhart native.



She is survived by husband Jack McMeen of the home, daughter Beverly Kelly and husband Tom Benton of Borger, and son Patrick Neal McMeen and wife Dolly of Amarillo. Three granddaughters and their families include Meredith McMeen of Edmond, Oklahoma; Amanda and husband Justin McKasson and children Nichole, Vincent and Chris of Shawnee Oklahoma, and Karon and husband Scott Potter and children Karson and Rexton of Edmond, Oklahoma.

