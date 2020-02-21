Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

June Nelson, 76, of Amarillo passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Memorial services will be 10:00 am Saturday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. June was born June 17, 1943 in Snyder, Oklahoma to James and Ethel Strickland. She graduated from Snyder High School. June married George Nelson on Her birthday, June 17, 1994 in Amarillo. She worked for National Home Health as a biller for 15 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting and doing ceramics. June was a dog-lover, and was known to baby all her dogs throughout her life. She leaves behind her two beloved dogs, Jodie and Willie Nelson. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. June was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jeff Nelson; and a brother, J Bo Strickland. Survivors include her husband, George Nelson; three sons, Danny Bates (Cheryl) of Lincoln, NE, Robert Nelson (Wendi), and Matthew Nelson (Stephanie Andrews) all of Amarillo; a daughter, Susan Andrews (Jay) of Amarillo; a daughter-in-law, Becky Nelson of Amarillo; a sister, Judy Tipton of Lubbock; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.





