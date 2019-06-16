Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June "Boo" Pipkin-Kemp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Boo Pipkin Kemp was born on October 20, 1943 to June Pipkin and Herman Pipkin of Amarillo, Texas. She passed away on May 21, 2019 in Georgetown, Texas after a brief illness. From birth, Boo possessed a fierce and fiery spirit, she was a listener and healer, champion barrel racer, animal advocate, Amarillo High School cheerleader, water skier, Gulf Park Girl, friend to everyone and an amazing artist. She loved nature, was passionate about saving wildlife and fought to protect our national parks and resources. She was am intrepid adventurer who elected to always take the road less traveled even if you were on a tight timeline. She explored the mountains of New Mexico, Montana, Wyoming, Arizona and upper New York State. She loved Santa Fe and had hoped to retire there to paint and engage in her next life adventure. She was an avid naturalist who studied the birds, animals and flora and fauna of many regions including those in her backyard. She loved art, history, ancient cultures and religions. She worked as a nurse for many years then



received her Master of Science degree in Psychiatric Nursing where she worked for many different practices until she finally decided to retire at age 72. More than anything she dearly loved working with her patients and Alex Natividad M.D. Boo was a trusted, compassionate listener and healer for over 30+ years. She once commented that the reason she elected to take notes versus using a computer with her patients was her desire to really listen and be with them, to better know them and help them. She was most honored to be able to help people. She was, as one of her best friends noted, "Just good at being:" Boo was also an honorary member of both the Crow and Seneca Nations. She spent many years working as a therapist on both the Crow and Seneca reservations where she not only practiced but studied Native American history, culture and beliefs. Her given Native American name was "Windwalker". Her spirit was always the most free being a part of these two amazing nations and their people. She was proud to study under Grandpa Tom Yellowtail and Twyla Two Wolves. She learned intricate Crow beadwork from her best friend Redstar Price. The best thing about Boo was her irreverence, humor, intelligence, beauty and wildly adventurous spirit. Her favorite food groups were coffee, chocolate, donuts and pie. She highly recommended the idea of eating dessert first as life is short. Everyone that knew her had amazing stories of fun adventures and deep moments with her in quiet peace. She was preceded in death by her parents, June and Herman Pipkin, her son Korey Kemp and her adventurous cousin Sim Callahan. She is survived by her two daughters, Shawn Maurice and Shannon Halley. Her grandchildren, Eliza Walton, Sophie Halley and Txai Villacorta as well as her cousins, Jane Callahan, Gayle Callahan, Simmie Callahan, Cody Haney, Hunter Callahan and their families. We would be remiss if we did not include her two dogs Maggie and Willie. Boo will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. May she now soar with the angels and dance across the heavens. Her Memorial Service will be held, Friday, June 21st at 11:00am at Grace Episcopal Church in Georgetown, Texas, 1314 East University Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628, 512-863-2068 Dress is festive casual as we would like to celebrate her life and her amazing spirit. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blue Moon Sanctuary of Georgetown, Texas, The Nature Conservancy, The National Wildlife Federation or .

