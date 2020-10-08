Justo Cantoral Ramirez, 88, of Amarillo passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Amarillo. Funeral services will 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive in Amarillo with a Burial to follow at Llano Cemetery. Justo will be available for viewing Wednesday, October 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home. Justo was born in Guatemala on June 1, 1932 to Antonio and Juana Cantoral Ramirez. He immigrated to the United States in 1985 and became a citizen, for which he was very proud. He retired from the roofing industry and enjoyed many outdoor activities. On his small farm, he raised many kinds of livestock including goats, chickens and turkeys. He was very proud of his gardening which included many varieties of vegetables not limited to corn, beans, eggplant and okra. He counted his time with his family as very important and especially his trips to Guatemala with his kids to visit family. Going out to eat with his family was a special time for him and he was very fond of seafood soup and his favorite Guatemalan tamales. One of Justo's favorite times was reading his Bible as he was an associate minister at his church. He was preceded in death by a son, Jose Maria "Chema" Ramirez. He is survived by his wife, Decidera of the home; three sons Edgar Ramirez and wife Blanca, Justo Ariel Ramirez and wife Angelica, Jimmy Tayron Ramirez and wife Melissa; three daughters Miriam Ramirez, Noemi Ramirez, Yolanda Ramirez and husband Ricardo all of Amarillo; two brothers Jose Antonio Cantoral of Guatemala, Carmelo Ramirez of Guatemala; one sister Imelada Ramirez of Guatemala; 20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren.