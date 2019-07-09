Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kannon Bowles. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Kannon Bowles, age 7, went to be with the angels on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Syracuse, Kansas.



Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Adrian School, 301 E. Matador Dr., Adrian, TX, with Dee Slocum officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery at Vega. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



Kannon was born in Amarillo, Texas on May 31, 2012. He is survived by his dad and hero Brayden Bowles, wife Lindsey, and sisters Karolyna and Kyla of Adrian, Tx. His mother Codi Smiley and sister Teagan of Syracuse, Kansas. Kannon's paternal grandparents are Mark and Beth Bowles of Adrian, Tx. Patty Mock and Charles Logan of Childress, Tx. His paternal great-grandfather is Clyde Bowles of Nocona, Tx. Great-grandparents Freddy and Terri Johle of Wichita Falls, Tx and Danny Ham of Archer City, Tx. Kannon was also lucky enough to have a very special relationship with his 99-year-old paternal great-great-grandmother Lucille Bowles of Wichita Falls, Tx. The maternal grandmother is Cindy Smiley of Dean, Tx along with his great-grandmother Geraldine Smiley of Wichita Falls, Tx. Kannon is also survived by his Aunt and Uncle, Baylee and Gary Koontz and cousins, Emilee and Khloe of Canyon, Tx. Kyle and Jindy Mock, Keely, Kaeden, and Kinsi. Also, Aunt Morgan Smiley and cousin Ryan of Dean, Tx. Kannon has numerous other great-aunts, uncles, and cousins who adored him. Kannon is preceded in death by two great-grandmothers, Mary Bowles and Jane Ham along with great-great-grandparents Homer Bowles and Dorothy and Hooper Wright.



Kannon loved so many and was loved by so many more. He had an energy that with even one encounter with him you would remember him for life. Kannon loved ranchin' cows, riding his bike, playing in the dirt, hunting, roping, going to church, and hanging out with his dad and Poppy. Kannon would have been a second grader at Adrian Elementary. He loved going to school and playing with his classmates. He adored his sisters, and family- time was very important to him. Kannon was raised on Bridwell Ranches, loved the ranch life, and the relationships that he built there.



Kannon loved to read and even won a bicycle last year for being the top reader. In lieu flowers, donations can be sent to Adrian ISD school Friends of Kannon % Adrian ISD P O Box 189 Adrian, Tx. 79001



He touched the lives of so many; our beloved, shining, happy boy, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts and leaves us smiling through our tears.



Viewing will be from 10:00 A.M.- 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Adrian.



Sign the online guestbook at





