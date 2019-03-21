Momma passed away peacefully on her precious 67th birthday in Amarillo, Texas.
Viewing will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S. Georgia. Celebration of life will follow at 2:00 p.m., at 4115 South Hughes St. Amarillo.
Karan was a devoted nurse for 44 years.
She was preceded in heaven by her parents Ruth Byrd and Wilber Mills; granddaughter Keely Bramblet; and her fur baby Mr.Kitty.
Karan is survived by her fur baby Nosey; husband Carl Campsey; son Nicholus Griffing (wife Becky); daughter Melanie Bramblet (husband Donald); seven grandchildren Kenee', Dylan, Karlee, and Malloreigh, Bramblet, Cheyenne and Odin Griffing all of Amarillo., Shadlynn Arnold and three great-grandsons all from Wichita, Ks.; 3 sisters Kathy Dittmeyer (husband Brent) from Enid, Okla. Debbie and Vickie Byrd from St. Paul, Minn; two brothers Ernie Mills (wife Beckey) from Drummond, Okla. and John Byrd from St. Paul Minn; and several nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Momma loved bright beautiful colors. Please feel free to dress casual, she would not want it any other way.
