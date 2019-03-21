Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karan Joelle Jones. View Sign

Momma passed away peacefully on her precious 67th birthday in Amarillo, Texas.



Viewing will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S. Georgia. Celebration of life will follow at 2:00 p.m., at 4115 South Hughes St. Amarillo.



Karan was a devoted nurse for 44 years.



She was preceded in heaven by her parents Ruth Byrd and Wilber Mills; granddaughter Keely Bramblet; and her fur baby Mr.Kitty.



Karan is survived by her fur baby Nosey; husband Carl Campsey; son Nicholus Griffing (wife Becky); daughter Melanie Bramblet (husband Donald); seven grandchildren Kenee', Dylan, Karlee, and Malloreigh, Bramblet, Cheyenne and Odin Griffing all of Amarillo., Shadlynn Arnold and three great-grandsons all from Wichita, Ks.; 3 sisters Kathy Dittmeyer (husband Brent) from Enid, Okla. Debbie and Vickie Byrd from St. Paul, Minn; two brothers Ernie Mills (wife Beckey) from Drummond, Okla. and John Byrd from St. Paul Minn; and several nieces and nephews whom she adored.



Momma loved bright beautiful colors. Please feel free to dress casual, she would not want it any other way.



