Karen June Hamilton Nicholas, 69, of Amarillo died Friday, November 29, 2019 in Amarillo.
Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Hillside Christian Church in Amarillo with Greg Corona, officiating. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery in Amarillo.
Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon.
Karen was born October 16, 1950 in Mena, Arkansas to William Earl and Cora Brown Hamilton. She married David Nicholas in December 1971. Karen was an executive secretary for Vollers Construction prior to her retirement. She had been a resident of White House, New Jersey before moving to Amarillo in 2015. She loved making jewelry, was an all star at shopping, and loved her two dogs, Missy and Coco. She attended Hillside Christian Church in Amarillo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on December 23, 2014; and her step daughter, Ann Nicholas;
Survivors include a brother, Ray Hamilton and wife Sophia of Amarillo; a sister, Jan Hamilton of Clarendon; a step son, David Nicholas of Plainfield, New Jersey; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019