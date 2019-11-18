Guest Book View Sign Service Information Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors 314 S Hedgecoke St Borger , TX 79007 (806)-274-7333 Rosary 5:00 PM St. Theresa Catholic Church Panhandle , TX View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Theresa Catholic Church Panhandle , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Marie Berry, 60, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Panhandle, with Father Mieczyslaw Przepiora officiating. Burial will follow in Panhandle Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Panhandle. The rosary will be recited starting at 5 pm on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Theresa. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or Opportunity Plan, Inc., P.O. Box 1035, Canyon, Texas, 79105.



Karen was born March 5, 1959 in Canyon, Texas to Harry Brorman and Mary Fischbacher Brorman. She married Gerald Berry on August 18, 1979 in Vega, Texas. Karen was an active member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, where she did bookkeeping and taught Sunday school. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, needlework, crocheting, and yardwork. Karen enjoyed keeping her focus and could be found every morning taking a walk to begin her day. She had a great love for her family, but nothing brought more joy to her life than her granddaughter.



She is preceded in death by her father; and son, Patrick Ryan on October 2, 1988.



Survivors include her husband, Gerald of Panhandle; sons, Ryan Berry and wife, Lauren of Amarillo, Zach Berry of Amarillo; daughters, Andrea Jalomo and husband, David of Amarillo, Mary Kate Berry of Amarillo; mother, Mary Brorman of Vega; one granddaughter, Reagan Berry; sisters, Cindy Cross and husband, Roger of Canyon and Pam Shehan and husband, Joe of Canyon; and brothers, Ronnie Brorman and wife Donna, of Dalhart and Jerry Brorman and wife Kay, of Vega.

