Karen Reimer, 75, of Perryton died November 25, 2020. . A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Ochiltree Cemetery with Rev. Dan Anderson officiating. A scheduled family visitation will be Monday (11/30/20) from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Perryton. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON