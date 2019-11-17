Karen "Susie" Slattery (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen "Susie" Slattery.
Service Information
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-354-2585
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX 79109
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Karen Sue Slattery 73 of Amarillo, Tx passed away November 10, 2019.

Memorial Services will be held Monday November 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Cox-Rowley at 4180 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, TX

Susie was born November 15, 1945 in Amarillo, TX. She grew up and attended school in Amarillo, TX where in kindergarten she meet her lifelong friend Donna Thompson when they were just 5 years old. They shared many adventures and became family over the years.

Susie started her career in the banking business in 1973. She retired as a Loan Officer at ANB. She enjoyed gardening & her pets.

She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth & Bonnie Cameron. Husband Mike Slattery, Son Michael Todd Williams, Three brothers Kenneth Dale Smith, Robert Allen Cameron, Johnny Ray Cameron

She is survived by her two sons Mark Timothy Williams, Jason Kent Whisenhunt both of Amarillo. 2 Grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.Tons of extended family and friends.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.