Karen Sue Slattery 73 of Amarillo, Tx passed away November 10, 2019.
Memorial Services will be held Monday November 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Cox-Rowley at 4180 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, TX
Susie was born November 15, 1945 in Amarillo, TX. She grew up and attended school in Amarillo, TX where in kindergarten she meet her lifelong friend Donna Thompson when they were just 5 years old. They shared many adventures and became family over the years.
Susie started her career in the banking business in 1973. She retired as a Loan Officer at ANB. She enjoyed gardening & her pets.
She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth & Bonnie Cameron. Husband Mike Slattery, Son Michael Todd Williams, Three brothers Kenneth Dale Smith, Robert Allen Cameron, Johnny Ray Cameron
She is survived by her two sons Mark Timothy Williams, Jason Kent Whisenhunt both of Amarillo. 2 Grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.Tons of extended family and friends.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019