Karley Elisabeth Williams, 17, of Amarillo died on October 25, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Hodgetown Stadium. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Karley was born on May 31, 2002 to Kenny Williams, Jr. and Tawna Williams. She passed away on October 25, 2019 from a battle of pulmonary hypertension, chronic lung disease, and congestive heart failure. She was a warrior, who was brave, beautiful, smart, and loved some baseball.
She was preceded by death by her grandfather Charles A. Morse.
Survivors include her mother, Tawna Williams; her father, Kenny Williams, Jr. and his wife Amy Williams; brother, Cayden Morse, sisters, Kensey Williams, and Kaeley Yocom; great-grandmothers, Tillie "Tina" Kantner, and Jeanette Paupst; grandmother, Beverley Morse; grandparents, Ken and Linda Williams; aunts and uncles, Roger and Dalana Williams, Kendell Williams, Tiffany Morse, and Shane Morse; niece, Willow Morse; and her longtime nurse and companion, Sandy Cozart Williams. She had many other relatives, friends, teachers, therapists, classmates, and teammates.
#TeamKarley
