Karolyn Kay (KK) Leverton Christopher, of Amarillo, TX went to be with her Lord on October 31, 2020.
She was born in Borger, TX on September 12, 1941 to Oliver and Nell Leverton, who preceded her in death. She was married to James Christopher who has also passed.
She is survived by her daughter, Jamie K. Christopher and grandson, Kyle Thacker of Amarillo, TX; sons, Choc and John Christopher of Dallas, TX; sister, Sue Starks of The Woodlands, TX; brother, Lynn Leverton of Burneyville, OK; nieces, Sheli Johnson and Robin Dye, Lindsey Leverton, and Whitney Blundell; and a host of grand nieces and nephews.
KK graduated from Stinnett High School and earned an Elementary Education Degree from West Texas State University. She taught and touched the lives of hundreds of children for over fifty years and loved every one of them.
She was often called the "lady in plaid" because KK was most often seen wearing tartan plaid or leopard print. KK was a member of Trinity Fellowship where she taught for several years. She loved the Lord and will eternally rejoice in His presence.
A celebration of her life is pending. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
in KK's name.
