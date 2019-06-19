Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karyne Berry King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karyne Berry King 72, of Amarillo died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Amarillo.



Services will be at 2 pm Thursday at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Private family burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Karyne was born on Dec. 8, 1946 in Tulia to William F. "Skinny" and Edith Marie Berry. She graduated from Tulia High School in 1965. She lived in Amarillo most of her life. Karyne never met a stranger and made many life-long friends. Karyne was always smiling and has a passion for helping others. She worked as an insurance agent and in sales at Llano Cemetery for 23 years.



Karyne was preceded in death by her parents, her companion, Curtis Ray King and a brother, Larry Berry.



Karyne is survived by two daughters, Anisa Kenemore and her husband Joseph and Tina Wilde; one brother, Jimmy Berry and his wife Dorothy; one sister, Cathi Rowley and her husband Daniel; six grandchildren, Kylee Cosby and her husband Taylor, Cody Curry and his wife Tessa, Paxton Wilde, Joseph J. Kenemore, Michael J. Kenemore and Parker Kenemore; three great-grandchildren, Tatum Cosby, Blake Curry and Ashur Cosby.



The family suggests memorial donations to



Sign the online guest register at





Karyne Berry King 72, of Amarillo died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Amarillo.Services will be at 2 pm Thursday at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Private family burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.Karyne was born on Dec. 8, 1946 in Tulia to William F. "Skinny" and Edith Marie Berry. She graduated from Tulia High School in 1965. She lived in Amarillo most of her life. Karyne never met a stranger and made many life-long friends. Karyne was always smiling and has a passion for helping others. She worked as an insurance agent and in sales at Llano Cemetery for 23 years.Karyne was preceded in death by her parents, her companion, Curtis Ray King and a brother, Larry Berry.Karyne is survived by two daughters, Anisa Kenemore and her husband Joseph and Tina Wilde; one brother, Jimmy Berry and his wife Dorothy; one sister, Cathi Rowley and her husband Daniel; six grandchildren, Kylee Cosby and her husband Taylor, Cody Curry and his wife Tessa, Paxton Wilde, Joseph J. Kenemore, Michael J. Kenemore and Parker Kenemore; three great-grandchildren, Tatum Cosby, Blake Curry and Ashur Cosby.The family suggests memorial donations to liverfoundation.org Sign the online guest register at www.rectorfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 19 to June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close