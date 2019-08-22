Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Elizabeth Ecklund. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Elizabeth Ecklund, 93, of Amarillo died on Monday, August 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 23, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Martin Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.



Katherine was a lifelong resident of Amarillo and was a loving soul who helped others and gave endless love and inspiration.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth Ecklund, a great grandson, Cody Bateman and a great grandson, Aaron Brannam; five sisters and two brothers.



She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Bopp and Phyllis Hisatake Chai of Honolulu; six grandchildren, Michele Brannam and husband James, Pamela Bopp, Tricia Bopp, Kenji Hisatake, Kimberly Cozloff and husband Doug, Kerri Chai and fiance Michael Ng; fifteen great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren





Katherine Elizabeth Ecklund, 93, of Amarillo died on Monday, August 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 23, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Martin Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.Katherine was a lifelong resident of Amarillo and was a loving soul who helped others and gave endless love and inspiration.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth Ecklund, a great grandson, Cody Bateman and a great grandson, Aaron Brannam; five sisters and two brothers.She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Bopp and Phyllis Hisatake Chai of Honolulu; six grandchildren, Michele Brannam and husband James, Pamela Bopp, Tricia Bopp, Kenji Hisatake, Kimberly Cozloff and husband Doug, Kerri Chai and fiance Michael Ng; fifteen great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close