Katherine Elizabeth Ecklund, 93, of Amarillo died on Monday, August 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 23, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Martin Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Katherine was a lifelong resident of Amarillo and was a loving soul who helped others and gave endless love and inspiration.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth Ecklund, a great grandson, Cody Bateman and a great grandson, Aaron Brannam; five sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Bopp and Phyllis Hisatake Chai of Honolulu; six grandchildren, Michele Brannam and husband James, Pamela Bopp, Tricia Bopp, Kenji Hisatake, Kimberly Cozloff and husband Doug, Kerri Chai and fiance Michael Ng; fifteen great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019