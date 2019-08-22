Katherine Elizabeth Ecklund (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Lagrone-Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Directors
1505 Martin Rd
Amarillo, TX
79107
(806)-383-9533
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Lagrone-Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Directors
1505 Martin Rd
Amarillo, TX 79107
Obituary
Katherine Elizabeth Ecklund, 93, of Amarillo died on Monday, August 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 23, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Martin Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Katherine was a lifelong resident of Amarillo and was a loving soul who helped others and gave endless love and inspiration.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth Ecklund, a great grandson, Cody Bateman and a great grandson, Aaron Brannam; five sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Bopp and Phyllis Hisatake Chai of Honolulu; six grandchildren, Michele Brannam and husband James, Pamela Bopp, Tricia Bopp, Kenji Hisatake, Kimberly Cozloff and husband Doug, Kerri Chai and fiance Michael Ng; fifteen great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
