Kathryn Carson 71 of Amarillo, Texas passed away April 22, 2020.
Kathryn was born November 17, 1948 to Everette and Peggy Carson at Pampa, Texas. Kathryn lived in Amarillo for over 40 years. She was loved deeply by her family.
She is survived by her Aunt Vick Bjerke, Uncle Steve Bjerke and Cousins Stevey Bjerke, Leif Bjerke and Aja Bjerke.
The cremation was handled by LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Directors, 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo Texas. Please visit the La Grone Blackburn Shaw website lagroneblackburnshaw.com to pay your condolences online.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020