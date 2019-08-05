Kathryn Helen "Sunny" Storseth, 97, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Amarillo.
A graveside service for family will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Amarillo, followed by a reception at Park Place Towers in Amarillo from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Sunny was born in 1922 in Erwin, Tennessee; served as a Yeoman in the US Navy during World War II; married Eddie Storseth in 1944; and was a homemaker in Amarillo. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Amarillo.
Sunny is survived by: daughter Suzie Eschenburg and husband Marc; son Dick and wife Beverly; son Gary and wife Mischelle; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild expected in January 2020; and brother Kenneth Deaton and wife Carol.
Memorials can be made to Gideons Memorial Bible Fund, 2200 W. 7th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79106, or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019