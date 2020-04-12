Kathryn M "Ms. Kathy" Milford, 56, of Amarillo, TX, passed away on April 4, 2020.
Kathy was born on August 20, 1963 in Monticello, Utah, to Charlene and Jerry Bishop. She worked as a grievance investigator in the Clements Unit, but spent most of her career as a registrar at the Milan Institute Cosmetology School. She loved singing in the choir at church and held a membership at Arden Road Baptist Church. Her greatest passion was being a "Grammy" and "Momma" to her daughter Ashley, and granddaughter Harmony.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Ofie Miller, and Lamar and Ayline Bishop.
Kathy is survived by her parents, Charlene and Jerry Bishop; brother, Jerry Dale Bishop II; daughter, Ashley Milford; granddaughter, Harmony Milford; niece, Amber Bishop; three great-nieces; and one great-nephew, all of Amarillo, TX.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020