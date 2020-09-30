1/1
Kathy Hyman
1948 - 2020
Kathy Hyman, 71, of Amarillo, TX died Monday, September 28, 2020.

Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Kathy was born October 8, 1948, in Lubbock, TX to Robert and Vina Burgess. She married Leo Hyman on June 17, 1966, in First Baptist Church in Olton, TX. For many years, Kathy attended Paramount Baptist Church.

Kathy worked as a buyer for Save a Stop and had been with Affiliated Foods for 20 years. She loved to travel and enjoyed going to Las Vegas and NASCAR races.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Fred Burgess; and a daughter, Laurie Mendoza.

Survivors include her husband, Leo Hyman, of Amarillo, TX; a daughter, Lisa Lackey and husband Roger, of Amarillo, TX; a grandson, Cameron Mendoza, of Ft. Worth, TX; and granddaughter, Kate Lackey, of Amarillo, TX.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Memories & Condolences

