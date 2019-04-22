Gruver, Texas - Kathy Logsdon, 75, passed away Friday evening, April 19th, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas.
Visitation and viewing will be Monday evening, April 22nd, 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the First United Methodist Church, 506 E Broadway, Gruver.
Memorial services will be Tuesday morning, 11:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church, Gruver, with Rev. Steve Chappell, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Gruver Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Hansford Manor, 707 Roland Street, Spearman, TX 79081 or the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 977, Gruver, TX 79040.
Friends may view the complete obituary at www.hensonnovak.com. Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, Guymon, Oklahoma
Henson-Novak Funeral Directors
501 Nw 5Th St
Guymon, OK 73942
(580) 338-3321
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019