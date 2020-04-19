Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Renae "Kat" Stephens. View Sign Service Information Combest Family Funeral Homes 2210 Broadway Lubbock , TX 79401 (806)-749-4483 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathy "Kat" Renae Stephens, 41, of Odessa, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Originally from Amarillo, Kathy moved to Odessa, Texas about 10 years ago. She graduated from Milan Institute of Cosmetology in Amarillo, Texas. Kathy was a very talented barber of 16 years and took pride in her work. Music was a very big part of her day and bragged about how amazing and beautiful her children are. Kathy had a big heart and loved so many.



Kathy is survived by her children, Koby and Kyleigh Hooks; mother, Deana Hooks; brother, Tim Hooks and wife Leslie; sisters, Leigh Dominguez and husband Antonio, Jr., and Erica Cantrell and husband Christopher. She has two nephews, Keedan Hooks and Braiden Cantrell; five nieces, Kaylynn Hooks, Makenlie Hooks, Makenna Hooks, Kaybreigh Dominguez, and Braylee Cantrell. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her father, Ronald Hooks; and grandparents, Joe and Katherine Stephens, and Robert and Evelyn Hooks.





