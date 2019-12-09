Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Faye Schmehr. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home- Spearman 519 Evans Street Spearman , TX 79081 (806)-659-3802 Send Flowers Obituary

Katie Faye Schmehr, 83, of Amarillo, TX, formerly of Spearman, TX died on December 7, 2019.



Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. - 6:30 P.M., Monday, December 9, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Amarillo, 2800 Paramount Blvd. There will be viewing at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Spearman, 519 S. Evans, from 10:00 A.M. - 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Viewing will also be available before the Mass on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spearman, 901 S. Roland, with Mass following at 10:00 A.M., with Father Anthony Yanamala as the celebrant. Burial will be at Hansford Cemetery in Spearman. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.



Katie was born in Laverne, Oklahoma on May 21, 1936 to Arthur and Lila Love. She married Donald Wayne Schmehr on June 18, 1957 in Liberal, KS. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spearman and later attended Amarillo First Church of the Nazarene with her son and daughter-in-law.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wayne Schmehr in 2014; and son, Dennis Wayne Schmehr in 1986.



She is survived by her son, Ron Schmehr and wife April, of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Donna Darling and husband Patrick, of Pampa, TX; sister, Elda Pemberton, of Woodward, OK; brothers, J.C. Love and wife Carole, of Laverne, OK, and Emery Love and wife Lillie, of Woodward, OK; grandchildren, Joseph and wife Pam, Christopher, Caleb and wife Amy, Katie and husband Tim, Sara and husband Garrett, and Molly and husband Nicky; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Everett, Eli, Luke, Lila, Glennon, Harding, and Emma.



