Kay Owen Hamburger (1942 - 2019)
Kay Owen Hamburger, 77, of Amarillo, TX died Monday, July 29, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Llano Cemetery. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

She had a home day care for forty years.

She is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Richard Hamburger; two daughters, Kelly Laster and husband Robby, and Kim Herm and husband Fred Herm; grandchildren, Linley and Aaron Laster, and Luke Herm.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

The family suggests memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Harrison, Amarillo, TX 79106.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
