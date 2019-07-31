Kay Owen Hamburger, 77, of Amarillo, TX died Monday, July 29, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Llano Cemetery. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
She had a home day care for forty years.
She is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Richard Hamburger; two daughters, Kelly Laster and husband Robby, and Kim Herm and husband Fred Herm; grandchildren, Linley and Aaron Laster, and Luke Herm.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
The family suggests memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Harrison, Amarillo, TX 79106.
