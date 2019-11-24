Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaye "Lanita" Ballard-Dabney. View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

"Lanita" Kaye Ballard-Dabney, was born June 6, 1954. She left this world for home November 18th, 2019. Kaye was born in Pampa, TX and grew up in White Deer. She married "James" Ray Charles Dabney in March of 1977, and they had one son, Charles Dabney. Although Kaye was many things in her life, a heavy machine operator, avid sky diver, dog trainer, competitive barrel racer, and an amazing glass artist. Kaye's finest role was that of Nannie. Her family was her world. Left missing her laughter and stories are her husband James Ray Dabney, her son and his wife Karen Dabney, and her grandkids Jayce Simmons and special buddy Xander Dabney. She is reunited in death with her parents Gene and Arlene Ballard of White Deer and her sister Gayle Ballard. The family suggest donations be made to the West Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Center 2901 N Soncy Rd, Amarillo, TX 79125. We miss you "bigger than all outdoors."





