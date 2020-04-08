Mr. K.C. Session, Jr was born April 19, 1950 in Quanah, Texas to K.C. Session, Sr. and Leona Collins. He attended JJ Rhodes in Childress, Texas. He and his wife, Sarah were married for 44 years.
Viewing will be held Friday, April 10th at Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church from 5PM-6PM and a private funeral service (Due to COVID-19) Saturday, April 11th at Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Burial and balloon release at the Childress Cemetery. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020