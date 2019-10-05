Keith Edwin Sheets, 72, of Amarillo passed away on Wednesday, October 02, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2019 from 12pm to 5pm in the Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Director's Pioneer Chapel, 5400 Bell Ave in Amarillo. A celebration of Keith's life will take place on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 SE 34th in Amarillo. Burial will follow at 2pm in Texline Cemetery, in Texline, Texas. Please visit www.griggsschoolergordon.com to view the full obituary.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019