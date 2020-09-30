Keith Lamont Smith was born December 15, 1976, in Littlefield, Texas to Kenneth Smith and Joann James Smith. He was one of two children. He was a graduate of Palo Duro High School and Proudly served in the United States Army. He was employed by Pantex at the time of his death. Keith was a loving and caring father to his only daughter, Marijha, she was his pride and joy. He had a very special relationship with his nieces, Jericka and JaKole Smith. He leaves behind his cherished wife, who he spent the last 17 years with; Michelle, one daughter, Marijha, his "twinkies" Jericka and JaKole Smith all of Amarillo; one brother, Kenny Smith (Sherrae) of San Bernardino CA, Grandmother, Alice Smith of Amarillo, three Uncles; Jimmie Smith (Brenda), Michael Smith (Connie), Ricky Smith; four Aunts; Minnie Lax (Don), Sandra Taylor( Reverend Joe), Monica Smith, Tammy Smith, his two godsons; Charmarjai and Maximo, and a host of nephews, nieces , and cousins. His viewing will be held Thursday, October 1st at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church from 5PM-6PM. Funeral service will be held Friday, October 2nd at 11AM at Trinity Fellowship, 5000 Hollywood Rd, Amarillo, Texas 79118. To view the full obit, and order flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com