Keith Lamont Smith
1976 - 2020
Keith Lamont Smith was born December 15, 1976, in Littlefield, Texas to Kenneth Smith and Joann James Smith. He was one of two children. He was a graduate of Palo Duro High School and Proudly served in the United States Army. He was employed by Pantex at the time of his death. Keith was a loving and caring father to his only daughter, Marijha, she was his pride and joy. He had a very special relationship with his nieces, Jericka and JaKole Smith. He leaves behind his cherished wife, who he spent the last 17 years with; Michelle, one daughter, Marijha, his "twinkies" Jericka and JaKole Smith all of Amarillo; one brother, Kenny Smith (Sherrae) of San Bernardino CA, Grandmother, Alice Smith of Amarillo, three Uncles; Jimmie Smith (Brenda), Michael Smith (Connie), Ricky Smith; four Aunts; Minnie Lax (Don), Sandra Taylor( Reverend Joe), Monica Smith, Tammy Smith, his two godsons; Charmarjai and Maximo, and a host of nephews, nieces , and cousins. His viewing will be held Thursday, October 1st at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church from 5PM-6PM. Funeral service will be held Friday, October 2nd at 11AM at Trinity Fellowship, 5000 Hollywood Rd, Amarillo, Texas 79118. To view the full obit, and order flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
