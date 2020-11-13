1/1
Keith Raye Nickerson
1965 - 2020
Keith Raye Nickerson, age 55, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 17, 1965 in Memphis, Texas to Ronnie and Betty Nickerson. He was a 1983 graduate of Amarillo High School in Amarillo, Texas. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Shantel Chapa Nickerson, his parents, Ronnie and Betty Nickerson, his brother, Allen Nickerson, his sister, Rosalind Nickerson. He also leaves behind his children, Keith Nickerson II, Kaiden Nickerson, Kamal Nickerson, Shamal Nickerson, Donita Williams Terry, Jernedra Williams, Nolan Williams, Tessa Sanders, PJ Chapa and Maya Chapa. He also leaves a large extended family. The viewing will be at 10AM Saturday, November 14th at New Light Ministry and the funeral will be Saturday, November 14th at 11AM at New Light Ministry. Burial Llano. To view the full obit and watch the service live visit www.ggmortuary.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
