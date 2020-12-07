Keith Willerton, 71, of Amarillo passed away December 02, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Please take time to share your memories and stories of Keith on his tribute wall. You may also share videos and photos. Any letters or cards may be sent to PO Box 31311 Amarillo, TX 79120 or emailed to tx2u@yahoo.com. Keith was born July 28, 1949, in Borger to W. R. "Mike" and Josephine Willerton. He attended Borger schools, graduating from Borger High School in 1967. He went on to Frank Phillips College and Texas Tech University. He became a store manager in Lubbock, and other retail jobs followed. In 1973, he married his high school sweetheart Cheri Stie and moved to Cleburne. They had a son, David Earl Willerton, and were together 22 years. In Cleburne, Keith worked for years with the Texas Department of Human Services, until retirement in 2001. He moved to Amarillo in 2000 and met his second wife, Debbi Hathaway. Following his lifelong hobby, he worked in guns sales at Gander Mountain and Damron's Jewelry Guns and Pawn. He also helped Debbi for years in animal rescue work where he enjoyed spoiling many foster dogs as well as his own. Keith is remembered as a hard worker, a loyal friend and a great Joke teller, and always had one ready at a moment's notice. He was an avid reader. Despite health problems over the years, he loved to be with people, especially from his extended family. He was often on the phone to check on aunts and uncles, and every cousin was on his "list of favorite cousins." He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include wife Debbi of Amarillo; brothers Chris Willerton of Abilene and Don Willerton of Los Alamos, NM; son David, wife Keri, and their children Piper and Spencer, of Denton; Kay Willerton of Los Alamos; five nephews and one niece; and many cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be sent to Friends of the Hutchinson County Historical Museum. 518 North Main Street, Borger, Texas 79007. Only checks are accepted.