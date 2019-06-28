Kenee Al Lynn Nikole Griffing, 24, of Amarillo passed away on May 22, 2019.
Memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Kenee was born on December 24, 1994 in Amarillo, TX to Melanie Bramblet.
She is preceded in Heaven by sister, Keely Bramblet; the love of her life, Dalton Knott; aunt and uncle, Joyce and Mike Griffing; grandparents, Alfred Griffing, Karan Jones, and Ramona Griffing; and great-grandparents, Don and Emma Bramblet and Charles and Viola White.
Kenee is survived by her loving parents, Donald and Melanie Bramblet; the light of her eyes, daughter Malloreigh Knott; siblings, Dylan and Karlee Bramblett, Kortney Foster and husband Justin; niece and nephew, Malissa and Michael; grandparents, Carl Campsey and Don and Vickie Bramblet; inlaws, Kenneth and Toni Knott, and Mark and Shelli Bland; and numerous special friends.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 28 to June 29, 2019