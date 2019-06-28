Kenee Al Lynn Nikole Griffing (1994 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenee Al Lynn Nikole Griffing.
Service Information
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX
79110
(806)-352-2727
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kenee Al Lynn Nikole Griffing, 24, of Amarillo passed away on May 22, 2019.

Memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Kenee was born on December 24, 1994 in Amarillo, TX to Melanie Bramblet.

She is preceded in Heaven by sister, Keely Bramblet; the love of her life, Dalton Knott; aunt and uncle, Joyce and Mike Griffing; grandparents, Alfred Griffing, Karan Jones, and Ramona Griffing; and great-grandparents, Don and Emma Bramblet and Charles and Viola White.

Kenee is survived by her loving parents, Donald and Melanie Bramblet; the light of her eyes, daughter Malloreigh Knott; siblings, Dylan and Karlee Bramblett, Kortney Foster and husband Justin; niece and nephew, Malissa and Michael; grandparents, Carl Campsey and Don and Vickie Bramblet; inlaws, Kenneth and Toni Knott, and Mark and Shelli Bland; and numerous special friends.

To view Kenee's full obituary, please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Amarillo, TX   (806) 352-2727
funeral home direction icon