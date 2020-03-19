Kenneth Alan Brown, age 67, resident of Jackson, TN, passed away peacefully on March 7th, 2020 in Monroe, OH.
Kenny was born in Amarillo, TX on January 29, 1953, to Ray and Alene Brown.
He is survived by his mother, Alene Brown; sisters, Susan Brown and Patricia Brown; brothers, Michael Brown and Jerry Brown; daughters, Kelley Hudson and Holley Armstrong; and grandchildren, Bryce Hudson, Jayson Hudson, Baylee Hudson, Chayse Armstrong, and Nathan Armstrong.
Kenny never knew a stranger and his stories will be cherished and passed on.
Memorial services will be held at Southlawn Baptist Church, 4306 S Washington St, Amarillo, TX on
Saturday, March 21st at 10:30 am.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020