Kenneth Dale Whitley, 71, of Amarillo passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Generation Next Worship Center with Pastor Tommy Fulgham officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon.
Please go to www.brooksfuneral.com for the full obituary.
