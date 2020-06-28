Kenneth Dale Whitley
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Dale Whitley, 71, of Amarillo passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Generation Next Worship Center with Pastor Tommy Fulgham officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon.

Please go to www.brooksfuneral.com for the full obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS (CANYON) - CANYON
1702 5TH AVENUE
Canyon, TX 79015
(806) 655-2111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved