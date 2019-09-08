Kenneth DeBord (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Crossroads Country Church
14425 FM 1541
Obituary
Kenneth DeBord, 70, of Amarillo, TX died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019, at Crossroads Country Church, 14425 FM 1541, with Bob Miller officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Kenneth was born May 2, 1949, in Clarendon, TX to Clarence and Cecilia DeBord. He graduated from Channing High School. In April of 1968, he married Cathy Miller in Channing, TX. He was a Christian. Kenneth loved his work at BSA where he was a supervisor in environmental services. He also loved hunting, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his son, Doug; and a brother, Brady.

Survivors include his daughter, Dara Kager (Eric), of Amarillo; two brothers, Melvin DeBord (Reta), Gordonville, TX, and Erwin DeBord (Neal), of Dallas, TX; six granddaughters, Shelby, Kalee, Aspen, Megan, Sadie, and Hannah; and one great-grandson, Baylor Douglas.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
