Kenneth Don Hazelbaker, age 74, passed from this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in his hometown of Amarillo, Texas. He was born in Clinton, Oklahoma to Emra and Mattie (Haskett) Hazelbaker on December 6, 1944. He was one of six children. Kenneth graduated from Palo Duro high school in 1963. He worked for Safeway and later was employed by United Super Market as a butcher in the Specialty Department for 47 years. Kenneth was a faithful member of the Pleasant Valley Christian Church, where he served as an elder and he also taught an adult Sunday School Class for many years. The Spirit of the Lord was upon Kenneth's life.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Patricia Ann Hazelbaker, a sister Sue Marie Smith and a brother John Hazelbaker. He is survived by a brother, Richard Hazelbaker (Baxter, Tennessee), his twin sister Kathryn Palmer (Euless, Texas), many nieces and nephews, and his faithful companion "Buddy" a Dachshund.



His family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and support staff from BSA and Vibra Rehab Hospital for their love and care shown to Kenneth.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019

