Dr. Kenneth Henry Johnston passed away with his family by his side at the age of 86 on June 19, 2020. He was born on September 3, 1933 in Borger, Texas. He was an orthopaedic surgeon in Amarillo from 1968-1993. At the time of his death, he was Chief Medical Officer at MEPS.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Gerrie; his children, Sherilyn (Delbert) New of Amarillo, Julie (Dolan) Murphy of Tyler, Jason (Dana) Johnston of Lubbock and Lara Heil of Amarillo; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; his sister, Rebecca (Walt) Peters of Hagerstown, Maryland; and his sister-in-law, Linda Johnston of Savannah, Georgia.
To those who knew him, he was kind, generous, slow to anger and quick to forgive, never had an unkind word to say to or about anyone and he loved the Lord. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. He will forever be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society.
Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Hillside Christian Church, with Greg Corona officiating. Burial will be private at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.