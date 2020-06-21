Dr. Kenneth Henry Johnston
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Kenneth Henry Johnston passed away with his family by his side at the age of 86 on June 19, 2020. He was born on September 3, 1933 in Borger, Texas. He was an orthopaedic surgeon in Amarillo from 1968-1993. At the time of his death, he was Chief Medical Officer at MEPS.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Gerrie; his children, Sherilyn (Delbert) New of Amarillo, Julie (Dolan) Murphy of Tyler, Jason (Dana) Johnston of Lubbock and Lara Heil of Amarillo; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; his sister, Rebecca (Walt) Peters of Hagerstown, Maryland; and his sister-in-law, Linda Johnston of Savannah, Georgia.

To those who knew him, he was kind, generous, slow to anger and quick to forgive, never had an unkind word to say to or about anyone and he loved the Lord. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. He will forever be in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society.

Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Hillside Christian Church, with Greg Corona officiating. Burial will be private at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved