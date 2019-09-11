Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Lowe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth "Kenny" Lee Lowe, 60, of Amarillo passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 2921 Dunaway. Kenny was born February 27, 1959 in Childress, Texas to William and Theta Lowe. He graduated from Amarillo High School, where he was a four time state wrestling champion. Kenny married Margarita Trevizo on July 1, 2000 in Amarillo. As a young man, Kenny enjoyed flying planes, sky diving and bull riding. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR fan and liked to watch them on television. Kenny was a selfless and giving person, who loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, Kenny and Grandpa Kenny. Kenny will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Curgus Lowe. Kenny is survived by his wife, Maggie Lowe; a step-son, Steve Michael Cox; three step-daughters, Bernadette Sara Post and husband Joshua, Brandi Michelle Garcia and husband Eric and Britney Ashley Cox; three nephews, Cody Lowe, Clint Lowe and Cory Lowe; a niece, Cristin Fields and four grandkids, Cameron, Noah, Bella and Caleb Post. Please sign Kenny's online guestbook at





