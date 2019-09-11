Kenneth "Kenny" Lee Lowe, 60, of Amarillo passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 2921 Dunaway. Kenny was born February 27, 1959 in Childress, Texas to William and Theta Lowe. He graduated from Amarillo High School, where he was a four time state wrestling champion. Kenny married Margarita Trevizo on July 1, 2000 in Amarillo. As a young man, Kenny enjoyed flying planes, sky diving and bull riding. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR fan and liked to watch them on television. Kenny was a selfless and giving person, who loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, Kenny and Grandpa Kenny. Kenny will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Curgus Lowe. Kenny is survived by his wife, Maggie Lowe; a step-son, Steve Michael Cox; three step-daughters, Bernadette Sara Post and husband Joshua, Brandi Michelle Garcia and husband Eric and Britney Ashley Cox; three nephews, Cody Lowe, Clint Lowe and Cory Lowe; a niece, Cristin Fields and four grandkids, Cameron, Noah, Bella and Caleb Post. Please sign Kenny's online guestbook at www.coxrowleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019