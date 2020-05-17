Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Ray VanDeusen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Ray Van Deusen, 89, of Amarillo passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am, Monday, May 18, 2020 at Llano East Cemetery with Pastor Bob Miller officiating. Military Honors will be by Volleys for Veterans.



Kenneth was born on October 2, 1930 in Barker, N.Y. to Clifford and Eva Van Deusen. He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United State Air Force. After honorably discharging in 1953, Kenneth married the love of life, Betty Smith in 1954. Kenneth began his career in law enforcement going to work for the Amarillo Police Department where he retired as a detective in 1991. He enjoyed playing golf at Ross Rogers and was also in a bowling league. Kenneth also coached his son's youth baseball team and loved spending time with his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty and his brother, Don.



He is survived by his son, Kevin VanDeusen and wife Kathryn; two grandchildren, Chris VanDeusen and wife Angela and Kelli Haxel and husband Josh and four great grandchildren, Ethan VanDeusen, Alexis VanDeusen, Camden Haxel and Hadley Haxel.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 17 to May 18, 2020

