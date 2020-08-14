Kenneth Ringo, 87, of Dumas, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Boxwell Brothers Memorial Chapel, 500 N. Maddox. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery at Dalhart. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors of Dumas.
Kenneth was born on September 12, 1932 in Hartley County, Texas. He graduated from Dalhart High School and attended West Texas State University on a football scholarship. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Kenneth earned his Bachelor's degree and Master's in Administration Counseling. He had coached throughout the panhandle and was a guidance counselor for many years. He enjoyed driving the school bus. Kenneth was a member of the Church of the Nazarene.
He married Debbie Cargill on September 23, 1986 in Amarillo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arch and Doris Ringo, of Dalhart, TX; brothers, Leldon Ringo of Irving, TX, and Charles Ringo, of Dalhart, TX; first wife, Ruth Ann Ringo; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Harris.
He is survived by his wife Debbie Ringo of Dumas; two sons, Kenneth David Ringo and wife Sharon of Azle, Tx., and Michael David Phillips and wife Cherie of Bradford, Rhode Island; four daughters, Cynthia Feldman and husband Walter of Albq., NM., Deborah Harris and husband Ed of Dumas; Micki Piatkowski of Dumas; Malena Elliott of Huntsville, Tx.; a brother, Elvin Ringo and wife Gracie of Dalhart; two sisters, Wanda Ritchey and husband Raymond of Dumas and Anne Short and husband David of Vidor, Tx.; eighteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
