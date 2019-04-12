Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Stanton Bjork CDR (RET) USN.. View Sign

Kenneth Stanton Bjork



November 21, 1929- April 7, 2019



Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church at 1100 S Harrison, Amarillo, Texas 79101. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia, Amarillo, Texas.



Ken was born in Buffalo Minnesota on Nov. 21, 1929 to Margaret Bjornstad Bjork and Oscar Bjork. He was the 3rd of 5 children. Ken grew up in Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota and graduated from Mound High School. He enlisted in the Navy as a reservist and enrolled in Bob Jones University in South Carolina. He went to Aviation Reserve Officer Candidate School then went on reserve active duty and did flight training in Pensacola, Florida. After becoming a pilot, he went to Whitby Island then to Okinawa and onwards to Japan. He married Avenelle Dyanne Rubitsky on July 20, 1959 in Navarre, Minnesota. They very nearly celebrated 60 years together!



Ken and Av and their children Kenneth S. Bjork II, Keith David Bjork and Kerri Lee Bjork spent 30 years living the Naval life of moving over 15 times and spending time with NATO overseas in Iceland and Norway.



From the age of six when his parents of Norwegian extraction gave him his first bible, he began reading the Bible diligently and has documented over 200 times reading it from cover to cover. The word of God captured his heart and mind and Ken was not hesitant to share his faith with others.



Ken was active in many chapels being a choir director for close to 25 years. His other affiliations include:



Navy League



Norwegian Society of South Texas, Past President



Military Officers Association of American (MOAA), Past President



Texas Air and Space Museum, volunteer



Panhandle Flight Association, Past President



Chairman of the Rick Hubbard Airport Advisory Board



Treasure for VP 4 Squadron Retired Officers



After a 14 year battle with three kinds of cancer, he finally knew that his Lord and Savior was calling him home. Kenneth Bjork is a man of His Word, unashamedly believing, living, sharing and proclaiming his faith to the very end. His last words on this earth were, "Say a Prayer". What a faithful man till the last breath.



Ken is survived by his wife Av, sons, Kenneth S Bjork II of Austin, Texas and Dr. Keith D. Bjork of Amarillo, Texas: daughter, Kerri L. Bjork Wethington and husband William Barry Wethington currently residing in Saudi Arabia. His surviving brothers; Cliff Bjork and wife Joyce Bjork, and Dr. Robert Bjork and wife Dr. Elizabeth Bjork. Ken has 4 grandchildren, Natalie Wethington, Nathan Wethington, Niles Wethington and William Bjork. His only great-grand child is Noah Wethington and unborn baby Wethington on the way.



The family suggests memorials be made to any of the following: First Presbyterian Church of Amarillo, the Texas Air and Space Museum or Faith City of Amarillo.



Online condolences may be shared at





4100 S Georgia St

Amarillo , TX 79110

