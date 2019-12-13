Kenneth "Ken" Williams, 75, of Amarillo passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Memorial services will be at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Power Church with Pastor Ron Kohler officiating. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, five brothers and a granddaughter, Karley Elisabeth Williams. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Williams; two sons, Kenny Williams Jr. and wife Amy and Roger Williams and wife Dalana; a daughter, Kendell Williams; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Please go to www.coxrowleyfuneralhome.com for Ken's full obituary and sign his online guestbook.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019