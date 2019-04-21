Kent Newcomb (1963 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kent Newcomb.

Kent Newcomb, 56, of Amarillo died Sunday, April 14, 2019.

No services will be held, but Kent would like you to spend that time with a sick friend. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Kent was born February 9, 1963, in Norman, OK to Carrol and Helen Newcomb. He enjoyed hunting and worked in landscaping for many years.

Survivors include his parents, Carrol and Helen Newcomb, of Amarillo; a sister, Barbara and husband Melvin Leathers, of Canyon; a brother, Jeffrey Newcomb, of Amarillo; a niece, Linze and husband Heath Hunter, of Fort Worth, and MyKayla Scott and husband Nick, of Amarillo; and a nephew, Justin Hunter, of Amarillo.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.

logo
Funeral Home
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.