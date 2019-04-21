Kent Newcomb, 56, of Amarillo died Sunday, April 14, 2019.
No services will be held, but Kent would like you to spend that time with a sick friend. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Kent was born February 9, 1963, in Norman, OK to Carrol and Helen Newcomb. He enjoyed hunting and worked in landscaping for many years.
Survivors include his parents, Carrol and Helen Newcomb, of Amarillo; a sister, Barbara and husband Melvin Leathers, of Canyon; a brother, Jeffrey Newcomb, of Amarillo; a niece, Linze and husband Heath Hunter, of Fort Worth, and MyKayla Scott and husband Nick, of Amarillo; and a nephew, Justin Hunter, of Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019