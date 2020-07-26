Kevin F. Brainerd, 58, passed away after a 16-month battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Kevin was born in Amarillo, TX and raised in Vega, TX. He was the third child born to Richard and Dorothy Brainerd.



He graduated from the University of Dallas and attended SMU before moving to New York City and embarking upon a 30+ year career in costume design.



He is survived by his husband and life companion, Markas Henry of Denver, CO. He is also survived by his parents, Richard and Dorothy Brainerd of Vega, TX; a sister, Becky Casso and husband Carlos Casso of Amarillo, TX, and their children Michelle Casso of Dallas, TX, and Dan Casso, who is completing graduate studies in Oxford, OH; an older brother, Rick Brainerd and wife Gayla Brainerd of Fort Worth, TX, and their children, Lauren Brainerd and husband Dan Ingram of Washington, D.C., and Trey Brainerd of Houston, TX; and a younger brother, Stephen Brainerd and husband David Hartley of Livermore, CA. He will be greatly missed by his extended family including many loving cousins.



Kevin was a 27-year member of I.A.T.S.E. United Scenic Artist Local 829. He designed costumes for dozens of Off-Broadway productions and acted as Associate/ Assistant Costume Designer on numerous television shows and Broadway musicals, including the Tony Award-winning Costume Design for Thoroughly Modern Millie, and films including, four-time Academy Award winning film, A Beautiful Mind, The Mirror Has Two Faces and Exit Wounds. He worked at Santa Fe Opera and many other theatre and opera companies throughout Colorado.



Kevin was beloved by many for his incredible sense of style, his acerbic wit and love of the NY Times crossword puzzle. He was known in his industry for his slavish devotion to detail and historical accuracy. As one actor put it, "Kevin always made me look better than I deserved." All who met Kevin were drawn in by his mischievous smile and infectious laugh, his kindness and generosity, and his deep sensitivity. True to his style, only Kevin would think to share his favorite Irish blessing with us. "May joy and peace surround you, contentment latch your door, and happiness be with you now and bless you evermore!"



A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in Kevin's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Curious Theatre Co. in Denver, CO.



