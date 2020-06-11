Kevin Bural, 60, of Canyon passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Eagle Nest, New Mexico. Funeral services will be 10:00am Friday, June 12, 2020, at HIS Church with Pastor Curtis House officiating. Kevin will be available for viewing Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox-Rowley Funeral Home. Kevin was born April 17, 1960, to Gene and Joan Bural in Amarillo. He grew up in the Canyon and Amarillo area, and graduated from Canyon High School in 1978. As a child Kevin was adventurous and outgoing, never afraid to try new things. He carried these traits into adulthood. Kevin married his sweetheart DeeAnn on February 21, 2003, in Amarillo. They just celebrated 17 years of marriage. Kevin worked for Hi Plains Canvas for over 40 years, and was acting vice president at the time of his death. He spent most of his time at the shop, even as a young boy. His father taught him and his brother how to weld. He leaves behind many valued co-workers and staff. Kevin was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he could fish just about anywhere there was water. His favorite Lake was Eagle Nest in New Mexico. He had a love for German Short Hairs, and kept several throughout his lifetime. He loved his family, and was idealized by his grandchildren; they called him "Papa". Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Bural; and one brother, Wesley Bural. Survivors include his wife DeeAnn of the home; two sons, Eric Bural and his wife Terra of Amarillo, and Sam Warren and his wife Ashli of Canyon; two daughters, LaShawn Phillips, and her husband Bo of Amarillo, and Toni Tucker of Canyon; His father, Gene Bural and his wife Judabeth of Canyon; two brothers, Dale Bural and his wife Tiffany, and Mark Bural and his wife Linda both of Amarillo; 11 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Survivors also include a host of nieces, nephews and additional family and friends.